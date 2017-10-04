Polk County to open 3 drop-off sites for vegetative Irma debris

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County will open three sites where residents can drop off vegetative debris from Hurricane Irma this Friday.

The sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Monday.

The locations are as followed:

9500 Marigold Ave. in Poinciana, on the east side of the road at the new fire station

5901 Strickland Ave. in Lakeland, on the west side of the road at the ball park

Across the road from 2450 Cypress Parkway in Haines City, on the south side of the road, just east of the intersection with Lake Marion Creek Road and Cypress Parkway

The sites will be limited to Polk County residents only and staff members will be checking identification to confirm addresses.

There will be no charge for disposal, but a few restrictions are in place.

To be eligible for dropping off vegetative debris, residents must abide by several restrictions, which include:

Personal vehicles (cars/trucks)

Trailers not exceeding 8 feet x 16 feet

Vegetative debris only (branches, tree trunks, shrubs, etc.)

Excludes commercial customers

Disposal fees have also been lifted at the North Central Landfill until Oct. 18.