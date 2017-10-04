Polk County to open 3 drop-off sites for vegetative Irma debris

By Published:

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County will open three sites where residents can drop off vegetative debris from Hurricane Irma this Friday.

The sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Monday.

The locations are as followed:

  • 9500 Marigold Ave. in Poinciana, on the east side of the road at the new fire station
  • 5901 Strickland Ave. in Lakeland, on the west side of the road at the ball park
  • Across the road from 2450 Cypress Parkway in Haines City, on the south side of the road, just east of the intersection with Lake Marion Creek Road and Cypress Parkway

The sites will be limited to Polk County residents only and staff members will be checking identification to confirm addresses.

There will be no charge for disposal, but a few restrictions are in place.

To be eligible for dropping off vegetative debris, residents must abide by several restrictions, which include:

  • Personal vehicles (cars/trucks)
  • Trailers not exceeding 8 feet x 16 feet
  • Vegetative debris only (branches, tree trunks, shrubs, etc.)
  • Excludes commercial customers

Disposal fees have also been lifted at the North Central Landfill until Oct. 18.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s