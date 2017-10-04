Polk Co. man saved by coworkers after going into cardiac arrest

(Source: Polk Fire Rescue)

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – What started out as a normal day at Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits on August 31  changed when Jimmy Weeks collapsed from cardiac arrest.

(Source: Polk Fire Rescue)

Weeks doesn’t remember what happened, but he later found out his coworkers saved his life.

Luis Guevara heard a crash and found Weeks having a medical crisis.

Walter Nevarez, Mark Bradley, Stanley Francis and Chris Herverling arrived when Guevara called for help, and began CPR.

Roy Henriquez called 911 and Jeff Janse brought the AED.

A shock from the AED was administered before Polk County Fire Rescue and the Lakeland Fire Department arrived.

Fire Rescue took over and took Weeks to Lakeland Regional Health.

A celebratory luncheon was held for the crew on Wednesday, where Deputy County Manager Joe Halman Jr. encouraged all businesses to train workers in first aid and CPR.

“We encourage everyone to get certified and have easy access to an automated external defibrillator. Mr. Weeks is still alive because of this,” he said.

“I should be able to get back to work by January 2018,” Weeks said. “I really appreciate everyone for taking care of me when I needed help.”

