Pinellas Co. school employee steals co-workers ID, applies for credit card

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA)-A Pinellas County school employee was arrested Monday and charged with using her co-worker’s identity to open a fraudulent credit card account.

Nina Harris Elementary School

Michelle Roe remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond.

Deputies said the investigation began in April, when the 77-year-old victim, contacted the sheriff’s office to report her personal information had been used in an attempt to open a Capital One Credit Card account online.

Detectives say Roe, a bookkeeper at Nina Harris Elementary school, accessed the school records to gain the victim’s personal information and then used it to apply for a credit card online, using the school’s computer.

Both the victim and Roe work in the administration office at the school.

The fraudulent card was supposed to be mailed to the Eagles Lodge, where Roe is a secretary.

The card was stopped from being mailed.

Investigators believe there could be more victims.

