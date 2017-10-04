PHOTOS: Crowbar flies through windshield on Daytona Beach highway

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver was lucky to walk away without injury after a crowbar flew through a truck windshield in Daytona Beach.
The Daytona Beach Fire Department posted terrifying pictures of the close call on Twitter.
They say the pickup truck was driving on I-95 behind a semi-truck when the semi drove over the crowbar.
That sent it flying through the air before it eventually crashed through the truck’s windshield on the driver’s side.
The driver of the truck was not injured.
