Naked Gun: Police say nude, drunk Florida man fired weapons

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a naked drunk Florida man wanted to know if his .45-caliber gun and shotgun worked, so he fired them into the air.

Neighbors heard the gunfire Tuesday and called the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Becky Herrin said in a news release that arriving deputies found 66-year-old Roger Scheid inside the home.

Herrin said Scheid was “naked and appeared to be intoxicated.”

Investigators found the weapons and two spent casings. Scheid first told deputies he was cleaning the guns. Then, he said he was checking to see if they worked.

He is charged with unlawful discharge of a weapon and firing a weapon while under the influence. An attorney is not listed on jail records.

