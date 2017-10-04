Mother of Pulse shooting victim speaks out about gun violence, calls for change

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – For Mayra Alvear, the pain is still raw and it got a whole lot worse this week.

“Vegas families: My heart goes out to you. My heart is broken. My heart is bleeding for you,” Alvear said.

She knows the horror all too well.

Her daughter Amanda, of Polk County, was killed inside the Pulse nightclub in Orlando in June of 2016.

Since then, she has been on a mission.

“I’m here today asking for the ban of the high-capacity assault weapons. Large-capacity magazines,” she said.

She continues to urge Congress to act and has asked lawmakers to choose life over money.

“Reinstate the ban of military-style assault weapons, the kind of weapon that took the life of my precious daughter Amanda,” Alvear said.

But she knows it’s an uphill battle — one she’s willing to fight.

“I’m outraged that the sale of these kind of weapons hasn’t ceased after all these attacks. In one year and four months, we have had the two biggest shootings in U.S. history. This is not a record we need to break ever again. Never again,” she said.

Alvear tells us she won’t stop until something happens. She’ll keep using her voice until someone hears her powerful message about stopping the sale of assault rifles — for good reason.

“I don’t want anyone else to live with this pain. This hurt. This sorrow,” she said.