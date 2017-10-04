‘Monopoly man’ appears at Senate hearing on Equifax breach

WFLA/CNN Published:

WASHINGTON D.C. (WFLA/CNN) – A guy dressed up like the Monopoly man character photo-bombed the Senate banking committee’s hearing on Equifax on Wednesday.

He sat right behind former Equifax CEO Richard Smith, who is testifying about the company’s massive security breach.

Non-profit groups Public Citizen and American’s for Financial Reform say they organized his appearance.

The campaign manager explained the character’s appearance as Equifax and Wells Fargo using a “get out of jail free card” to ensure consumers can’t hold them accountable in court.

Smith will also testify later at a Senate judiciary subcommittee on privacy, but there’s no word on if Monopoly man will attend as well.

