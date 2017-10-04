Missing and endangered Manatee man last seen Tuesday

MANATEE SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing and endangered man who may be in need of medical assistance.

Investigators say Bibian Chavez, 73, was last seen on Tuesday in the 5700 block of 9th St. E. in Bradenton.

Chavez was likely headed to the DeSoto Square Mall or the Cortez Eye Center located at 20th Street and Cortez Road West.

He was supposed to return to his home in Manatee Springs by 5 p.m., but failed to show up.

Chavez walks with the assistance of a cane. It is not known what he was wearing.

He is 5’ 8” tall and weighs 169 lbs.

If you have information that can help investigators contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.