Missing and endangered Manatee man last seen Tuesday

By Published:
Bibian Chavez was reported missing.

MANATEE SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing and endangered man who may be in need of medical assistance.

Investigators say Bibian Chavez, 73, was last seen on Tuesday in the 5700 block of 9th St. E. in Bradenton.

Chavez was likely headed to the DeSoto Square Mall or the Cortez Eye Center located at 20th Street and Cortez Road West.

He was supposed to return to his home in Manatee Springs by 5 p.m., but failed to show up.

Chavez walks with the assistance of a cane. It is not known what he was wearing.

He is 5’ 8” tall and weighs 169 lbs.

If you have information that can help investigators contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s