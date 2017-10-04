Metropolitan Ministries to open edible cookie dough store in downtown Tampa Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Here’s a unique way to satisfy your sweet tooth and help others at the same time.

This Friday, Metropolitan Ministries will open a Dough Nation store which will feature a trendy new dessert, raw edible cookie dough.

All sale proceeds from the store will support hunger programs at the Ministries throughout the Tampa Bay area.

Dough Nation is a collaboration made possible by founder of Outback and PDQ and Metropolitan Ministries’ board member, Bob Basham, whose restaurant expertise and commitment to the cause has propelled the project forward.

“I had discovered the edible cookie dough concept in New York and casually mentioned it to Metro’s Vice President of Social Enterprise, Cliff Barsi, to check it out. The next thing I knew there were samples coming to my office and my staff was going crazy,” says Basham of Dough Nation’s beginning.

“I own the property where Dough Nation is now and it is where Inside the Box was for years. When we first talked about Inside the Box, I said, ‘I’ll donate the space to you.’ The idea is to do social enterprise, create some jobs and give an opportunity to some clients who come through there. It’s really Metropolitan Ministries leading the charge, it’s been very seamless and it’s been very rewarding what they’ve done and will continue to do through this effort,” said Basham.

Dough Nation will offer customers edible cookie dough in a variety of flavors including Classic Chocolate Chip, Double Chocolate Oreo, and more. A flavor of the week concept is in the works as well as diet friendly choices, including gluten-free and a Vegan Coconut Macaroon.

Customers also have the option of making sundaes and shakes with hand-dipped ice cream in partnership with local ice-creamery Working Cow.

A grab and go case will be set up in the shop which enables customers to “take and bake” their dough at home.

True to the Ministries’ social enterprise initiatives, Dough Nation is not only a fun new place to indulge in delicious edible cookie dough, but a platform for education for Ministries’ Culinary Arts Program students.

A ribbon cutting for Dough Nation will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 6. The store will open for business at 11:30 a.m. the same day.

Dough Nation is located at 505 N. Tampa St. in Tampa.

Learn more about Metropolitan Ministries here.

