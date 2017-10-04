Men rescue baby dolphin caught in crab trap in Citrus County

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two men rescued a baby dolphin from a crab trap in Ozello on Sunday.

Misha Miller captured the rescue on camera.

Miller told News Channel 8 someone called Island Outpost, a local store, telling them a dolphin was trapped. The person also called FWC.

Drew McWhirter and his friend were at the store at the time of the phone call, so they hopped in their boat with Miller and found the dolphin in the St. Martin’s River.

They found the mother dolphin circling her trapped calf.

The calf was tangled in the rope from the trap and couldn’t get loose.

McWhirter cut the rope and freed the calf.

He said the dolphin’s tail was a little red, but there were no other signs of injury.

