Man wearing Halloween mask sought in Thonotosassa shooting, attempted carjacking

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man in a Halloween mask shot a man, and tried to carjack a woman in Thonotosassa Tuesday night.

Around 9:45 p.m., Hillsborough deputies received a call in reference to an attempted carjacking at a residence on Oakwood Drive. The victim told officers she was stepping out of her car when she was approached by an unidentified man in a rubber Halloween mask. He was wearing a tan short sleeve shirt. She said the man pulled out a gun and asked for her car keys. When she refused to hand over the keys, the victim fired a single round into her carport and fled the scene. Fortunately, the woman was not injured.

Less than an hour later, deputies responded to a shooting near the intersection of Pemberton Creek Drive and Muck Pond Road and found a man who had just been shot in the back. Investigators later learned the victim was inside his vehicle when he was approached by a man in an orange mask, a gray t-shirt and black gym shorts. The suspect fired three to four shots toward the vehicle. One bullet hit the victim. The suspect fled the scene on foot and still remains at large.

Detectives believe both incidents are linked. Anyone with information on the suspect should call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-8200. To be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477). You can report anonymously online at http://www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile app. You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.

