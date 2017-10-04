Lee Elementary fire ruled accidental

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The three-alarm fire that badly damaged Lee Elementary School in Tampa was ruled accidental.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Tampa Fire Marshal released his report which said the fire caused by an electrical problem. Lee Elementary has been in the middle of a fierce battled over a school board member’s proposal to change the name, removing the Confederate General Robert E Lee’s name.

On September 12, shortly after Hurricane Irma, the building caught fire and caused millions in damage.

“After an extensive investigation, the investigator determined that the cause of the fire was accidental due to a failure in the building’s electrical system likely caused by damage sustained during Hurricane Irma,” a fire marshal’s report states.

Investigators said the fire likely originated in the attic space above room #208. The exact point of origin could not be determined due to the extensive damage the building had sustained. Investigators said the only high heat sources near where the fire broke out were in the building’s electrical wing. The fire started shortly after the buildings electrical system was reenergized.

Click here to read the full report.

Tampa Fire Marshal John Reed answer questions about the findings at 3:15 p.m.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

BACK TO TOP STORIES