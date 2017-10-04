Las Vegas Strip honors victims with special marquee messages

LAS VEGAS (WFLA) — The iconic marquees of the Las Vegas Strip display a memorial message to victims of Sunday’s deadly concert shooting.

According to NBC News, various establishments on the Las Vegas Strip are paying tribute to those killed and injured in Sunday night’s concert shooting.

With the hashtag “Vegas Strong” hotels and casino displayed a message of remembrance on their marquees.

The messages of strength and gratitude went up Tuesday night and will remain up through Wednesday.

