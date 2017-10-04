Killer-clown suspect extradited to Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – A woman accused of dressing up like a clown in 1990 and fatally shooting the wife of her future husband has been booked into a Florida jail.
The Palm Beach Post reports 54-year-old Sheila Keen Warren was booked into a jail Tuesday after being extradited from Abingdon, Virginia, where she had lived with her husband Michael Warren for years.
She’s expected to make a first court appearance Wednesday.
Sheila Warren was arrested last month after a Florida grand jury indicted her on a first-degree murder charge. Officials say Marlene Warren was shot in the face by a clown delivering carnations and balloons. Investigators say a new examination of DNA gave them what they needed to arrest her.
Attorney Wayne Austin said last month that Warren is looking forward to having her day in court.
