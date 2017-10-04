Killer-clown suspect extradited to Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – A woman accused of dressing up like a clown in 1990 and fatally shooting the wife of her future husband has been booked into a Florida jail.

The Palm Beach Post reports 54-year-old Sheila Keen Warren was booked into a jail Tuesday after being extradited from Abingdon, Virginia, where she had lived with her husband Michael Warren for years.

She’s expected to make a first court appearance Wednesday.

Sheila Warren was arrested last month after a Florida grand jury indicted her on a first-degree murder charge. Officials say Marlene Warren was shot in the face by a clown delivering carnations and balloons. Investigators say a new examination of DNA gave them what they needed to arrest her.

Attorney Wayne Austin said last month that Warren is looking forward to having her day in court.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

BACK TO TOP STORIES