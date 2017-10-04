Gr8 Inspiration: Local realtor works to give others the gift of sight

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — Family man and realtor Robert Perez heads to work every morning to the Keller Williams Realty office in Brandon. It’s a life he never takes for granted after being sidelined with eye disease and blindness.

“Do you know what it is to not be able to read bedtime stories to your children, you couldn’t cook dinner, or take the kids to the ball game, or even go to the movie with the kids at night because you couldn’t see?” asked Perez.

Today, Perez has the gift of sight and he credits the Lion’s Eye Institute in Ybor City, which claims to lead the worldwide fight against blinding eye disease. The Lion’s Institute uses a unique model that unites the world’s largest eye bank with its cutting edge ocular research center.

Robert is now one of the many ocular transplant success stories linked to Lion’s.

“It’s been a life game changer,” said Perez.

Today, Perez uses his free time as an ambassador for Lion’s Eye Institute to help raise money and awareness for the non-profit.

“I felt that it was my obligation to help the Lion’s Eye Institute – and to help our community talk about how important the gift of sight is,” said Perez.

Working to give others the gift of sight, makes Robert Perez a Gr8 Inspiration.

The Lion’s Eye Institute is having its annual bash to raise money for the non-profit on Saturday October 14th.