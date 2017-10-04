Fox Sports stops airing national anthem live

WKRG Published:
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 24: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receivers Mike Evans #13, and DeSean Jackson #11, take a knee during the national anthem before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on September 24, 2017 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — According to Sports Illustrated, Fox Sports will no longer be airing the national anthem before NFL football games due to kneeling players.

In a statement from Fox Sports to Sports Illustrated, besides the London game, the National Anthem will not be aired live on Sunday.

Multiple NFL players were seen kneeling or standing arm and arm during the national anthem.  Some teams chose to stay inside the locker room.

