Fox Sports stops airing national anthem live

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — According to Sports Illustrated, Fox Sports will no longer be airing the national anthem before NFL football games due to kneeling players.
In a statement from Fox Sports to Sports Illustrated, besides the London game, the National Anthem will not be aired live on Sunday.
Multiple NFL players were seen kneeling or standing arm and arm during the national anthem. Some teams chose to stay inside the locker room.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Few anthem protests after Week 3 show of unity
- WATCH: Trump says protesting players in NFL should be fired
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers react to President Trump’s comments on NFL players
- 2 Bucs players kneel during national anthem, Glazer releases statement
- About two dozen NFL players kneel for national anthem in London
- ‘This is not about the flag’ – Former Bucs coach Tony Dungy on kneeling NFL players