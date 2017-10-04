Fiesta! Deals in Tampa Bay to celebrate National Taco Day

By Published: Updated:
File photo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Taco Tuesday isn’t the only time you can indulge in some taco deals.

National Taco Day is just as good, if not even better, of an excuse to have a fiesta! Here are some awesome taco deals around the Tampa Bay area to get your fix in today.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop: Get delicious tacos for just a $1 buck today

The City of Tampa: The Mayor’s Food Truck Fiesta will take place in Lykes Gaslight Square Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Besito Mexican Restaurant: What a steal! Get yummy tacos for $2 all day today

Mekenita Mexican Grille and Catering: $2 buck tacos are here to celebrate (excludes shrimp and fish)

Rubio’s Coastal Grill: Bring on the beer-battered fish tacos. $1.75 Original Fish Taco, $2 Fish Taco Especial, $2.25 NEW Original Fish Taco with Mango Salsa

Tijuana Flats: If you can’t enjoy a taco without a drink, find $2 tacos and $2 Mexican drafts at all locations today

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill: The chain is celebrating Applebee’s Neighborhood Appreciation Month all October long with $1 margaritas, also known as the Dollarita, at participating locations. Learn more here and find locations here.

El Pollo Loco: Buy one taco platter, get one free Wednesday at participating locations with a coupon posted on the company’s website. Taco platter options are Chicken Avocado, Chicken Bacon Cheddar, Avocado Tacos al Carbon and Shrimp Mango.

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant: Order the two pound, 12-inch Taco Gigante for $12.99 Wednesday and receive a voucher for a free Taco Gigante to use on your next visit. In October, the chain with locations in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey and Pennsylvania has a Taco Gigante Challenge and if you finish the entire taco you get a place on Margaritas Wall of Fame and bragging rights. Learn more here.

Taco Bell: What better way to celebrate than with lots of tacos for just $5. You’ll get four classic tacos to enjoy including a crunchy taco, a nacho cheese Doritos Locos taco, a cool ranch Doritos Locos taco and a fiery Doritos Locos taco.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s