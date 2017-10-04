Fiesta! Deals in Tampa Bay to celebrate National Taco Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Taco Tuesday isn’t the only time you can indulge in some taco deals.

National Taco Day is just as good, if not even better, of an excuse to have a fiesta! Here are some awesome taco deals around the Tampa Bay area to get your fix in today.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop: Get delicious tacos for just a $1 buck today

The City of Tampa: The Mayor’s Food Truck Fiesta will take place in Lykes Gaslight Square Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Besito Mexican Restaurant: What a steal! Get yummy tacos for $2 all day today

Mekenita Mexican Grille and Catering: $2 buck tacos are here to celebrate (excludes shrimp and fish)

Rubio’s Coastal Grill: Bring on the beer-battered fish tacos. $1.75 Original Fish Taco, $2 Fish Taco Especial, $2.25 NEW Original Fish Taco with Mango Salsa

Tijuana Flats: If you can’t enjoy a taco without a drink, find $2 tacos and $2 Mexican drafts at all locations today

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill: The chain is celebrating Applebee’s Neighborhood Appreciation Month all October long with $1 margaritas, also known as the Dollarita, at participating locations. Learn more here and find locations here.

El Pollo Loco: Buy one taco platter, get one free Wednesday at participating locations with a coupon posted on the company’s website. Taco platter options are Chicken Avocado, Chicken Bacon Cheddar, Avocado Tacos al Carbon and Shrimp Mango.

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant: Order the two pound, 12-inch Taco Gigante for $12.99 Wednesday and receive a voucher for a free Taco Gigante to use on your next visit. In October, the chain with locations in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey and Pennsylvania has a Taco Gigante Challenge and if you finish the entire taco you get a place on Margaritas Wall of Fame and bragging rights. Learn more here.

Taco Bell: What better way to celebrate than with lots of tacos for just $5. You’ll get four classic tacos to enjoy including a crunchy taco, a nacho cheese Doritos Locos taco, a cool ranch Doritos Locos taco and a fiery Doritos Locos taco.

