Fans start petition for Tom Petty statue in Gainesville

Published: Updated:
Tom Petty
FILE - In this July 1, 2017 file photo, Tom Petty of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers performs during their "40th Anniversary Tour" in Philadelphia. Petty has died at age 66. Spokeswoman Carla Sacks says Petty died Monday night, Oct. 2, 2017, at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after he suffered cardiac arrest. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Fans want to create a tribute to honor Gainesville’s Tom Petty, who died Monday at age 66.

The Care2 petition has reached 3,976 of its 4,000 requested supporters as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The petition says, “His tragic death at the age of 66, following his triumphant final U.S. tour, has his fans in shock. This would be an appropriate way to celebrate and memorialize the influential, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame musician.”

There is no word yet as to where the memorial would go, who would pay for a statue or if this petition will hold any merit.

Petty passed away Monday night in Los Angeles after suffering from cardiac arrest at his home.

