Fans start petition for Tom Petty statue in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Fans want to create a tribute to honor Gainesville’s Tom Petty, who died Monday at age 66.

The Care2 petition has reached 3,976 of its 4,000 requested supporters as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The petition says, “His tragic death at the age of 66, following his triumphant final U.S. tour, has his fans in shock. This would be an appropriate way to celebrate and memorialize the influential, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame musician.”

There is no word yet as to where the memorial would go, who would pay for a statue or if this petition will hold any merit.

Petty passed away Monday night in Los Angeles after suffering from cardiac arrest at his home.

