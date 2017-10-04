Family of killed sergeant allowed to keep his police K-9

MODESTO, Calif. (WFLA) To the family of the late Sgt. Mike Pershall, his police dog is part of the pack.

Pershall was 38-years-old when was hit by a drunk driver while riding his bicycle on a city street. When he died from his injuries, he had been police K-9 Ike’s handler for two years.

His death presented a difficult decision for the Modesto Police Department. K-9 Ike is only 3-years-old and most police dogs work until they are at least 8.

But in the wake of Pershall’s tragic death, Police Chief Galen Carroll asked the City Council to consider letting the fallen officer’s family keep his dog.

“It is not a good deal for the Police Department to lose the dog,” Carroll said. “But there is also the human factor of, you have a wife and two kids who just lost their dad, and that’s the family dog. What is the right thing to do?”

City officials decided to sell Ike to the Pershall family for $1. He will now retire from police work and spend the rest of his days with the family of his late handler.

