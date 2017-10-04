Family of killed sergeant allowed to keep his police K-9

By Published:
Credit: Modesto Police Officers Association

MODESTO, Calif. (WFLA) — To the family of the late Sgt. Mike Pershall, his police dog is part of the pack.

Pershall was 38-years-old when was hit by a drunk driver while riding his bicycle on a city street. When he died from his injuries, he had been police K-9 Ike’s handler for two years.

His death presented a difficult decision for the Modesto Police Department. K-9 Ike is only 3-years-old and most police dogs work until they are at least 8.

But in the wake of Pershall’s tragic death, Police Chief Galen Carroll asked the City Council to consider letting the fallen officer’s family keep his dog.

“It is not a good deal for the Police Department to lose the dog,” Carroll said. “But there is also the human factor of, you have a wife and two kids who just lost their dad, and that’s the family dog. What is the right thing to do?”

City officials decided to sell Ike to the Pershall family for $1. He will now retire from police work and spend the rest of his days with the family of his late handler.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s