The Suncoast Credit Union Gasparilla International Film Festival (GIFF) is hosting the first ever NY Dog Film Festival in Tampa Bay Waterworks Park on the Tampa Riverwalk on Friday evening October 6th at 6 and 8 PM. The NY Dog Film Festival is a philanthropic celebration of the love between dogs and people. Attendees are encouraged to bring their dogs as their movie dates! Well-mannered dogs are welcome and required to have their own tickets, with 100% of the dog ticket going to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. 

WHAT: Perfect for dog lovers of all ages, the NY Dog Film Festival™ will feature two programs, each of which a different medley of documentary, animated and live-action short canine-themed films from around the world. The films illuminate human-canine love and are uplifting, with happy outcomes. Each program runs approximately 70 minutes and both programs play both days.

WHEN: Friday October 6th, 2017

WHERE: Waterworks Park on the Tampa Riverwalk

1710 N. Highland Avenue

