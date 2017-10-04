Deputies search for missing, endangered Apollo Beach woman, 27

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in finding a missing, endangered Apollo Beach woman.

Angela Marie Haslam, 27, was last seen leaving the New Life Sober Living facility in Fort Myers on October 2 after she told the owner she needed to go buy something. The following day, she sent a text message to her mother in Pennsylvania stating she tried to harm herself and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Angela is described as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5’01” and weighs approximately 90 pounds.

If you see Angela or know anything about her disappearance, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

