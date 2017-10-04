Deputies investigating inmate’s death at Sarasota County Jail

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An investigation is underway into the death of a Sarasota County Jail inmate.
The sheriff’s office says 34-year-old Julio Cesar Santos-Rodriguez was found unresponsive in his cell just before 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Deputies called emergency services and tried to perform CPR but were not successful.
Santos-Rodriguez was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
At this point, investigators say the death appears to be medical but the official cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner’s office.
Santos-Rodriguez was arrested in January of 2016 and was being held on a negligent manslaughter charge.
