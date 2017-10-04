Crash closes busy Tampa intersection

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police have closed a busy intersection after a serious injury crash that happened early Wednesday morning.

The intersection of North 40th Street and East Hillsborough Avenue is closed.

Two vehicles were involved. Police say a male who was in a white car ran away from the scene of the crash. He was found on 42nd Street and Mohawk Avenue. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. A blue van was also involved in the accident. One person who was in the van was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The entire intersection is closed with police tape to keep people and vehicles away. There is a lot of debris in the road.

Drivers should expect delays in the area while police investigate the crash.

Alternate routes are recommended, including MLK.

Additional details about the accident have not been released.