5-year-old Orange Co. boy shoots, kills self with relative’s gun

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Sheriff’s officials in Orange County say a 5-year-old boy apparently found a relative’s gun inside a vehicle that was parked in a parking lot and accidentally shot himself to death.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the family’s vehicle which was parked outside the Neighborhood Kids Academy Preschool.

Orange County Sheriff’s officials said that Judah Todman was found in the vehicle.

Family members took the boy to nearby Florida Hospital East where he was declared dead.

Deputies were called to the hospital to investigate.

Investigators say the wound appeared to be accidentally self-inflicted.

Sheriff’s officials say they’re sending the case to the state attorney for further review.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings reminded people that they need to lock their guns.

:”Adults need to make certain that they secure their firearms even when they are in a car because children are naturally curious,” said Demings.

People at neighboring businesses say they did not hear anything unusual.

Information from the Associated Press and WESH was used in this report.

