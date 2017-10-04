4 rehabilitated sea turtles released off coast of South Carolina

WFLA/WCBD Published: Updated:

ISLE OF PALMS COUNTY, S.C. (WFLA/WCBD) – Four sea turtles are safely back at home in the sea as of Tuesday.

A 63-pound loggerhead turtle named Hank had been cared for at a sea turtle hospital since May.

Hank is one of four turtles returned to the Atlantic Ocean.

Jacob, a 160-pound loggerhead, had been at the aquarium since June, recuperating from a shark bite.

Three loggerheads and one Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle were released at Isle of Palms County Park.

One very reluctant turtle started heading back up the beach, but volunteers quickly put him back on the right course.

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s