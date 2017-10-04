4 rehabilitated sea turtles released off coast of South Carolina

ISLE OF PALMS COUNTY, S.C. (WFLA/WCBD) – Four sea turtles are safely back at home in the sea as of Tuesday.

A 63-pound loggerhead turtle named Hank had been cared for at a sea turtle hospital since May.

Hank is one of four turtles returned to the Atlantic Ocean.

Jacob, a 160-pound loggerhead, had been at the aquarium since June, recuperating from a shark bite.

Three loggerheads and one Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle were released at Isle of Palms County Park.

One very reluctant turtle started heading back up the beach, but volunteers quickly put him back on the right course.