What you should buy, NOT buy in October

TAMPA, Fla. (WTNH) – We are in the first week of October and looking ahead to Columbus Day weekend.

With the holiday weekend comes savings for you.

October is here and so are more fall-like temperatures. Now’s the time to get the outdoor items you know you’ll need for next year.

“Gardening tools, they’ve got to get rid of them. Even if you’re not going to use them this year, you can get them now for next year.”

But it’s not just the outside of your home. With a holiday weekend approaching – it’s a great time to save money on the inside as well.

“We’re going to see around Columbus Day, it’s a good time to remodel. There are vanities that are on sale at Home Depot.”

If you have a fall road race planned or just need some new footwear, Columbus Day weekend is known for sales on shoes and some retailers have already rolled out their deals.

Now, what NOT to buy?

Now is not the time to buy electronics. Retailers are saving their sale prices on laptops, TVs and tablets for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD