What you should buy, NOT buy in October

WTNH Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WTNH) – We are in the first week of October and looking ahead to Columbus Day weekend.

With the holiday weekend comes savings for you.

October is here and so are more fall-like temperatures. Now’s the time to get the outdoor items you know you’ll need for next year.

“Gardening tools, they’ve got to get rid of them. Even if you’re not going to use them this year, you can get them now for next year.”

But it’s not just the outside of your home. With a holiday weekend approaching – it’s a great time to save money on the inside as well.

“We’re going to see around Columbus Day, it’s a good time to remodel. There are vanities that are on sale at Home Depot.”

If you have a fall road race planned or just need some new footwear, Columbus Day weekend is known for sales on shoes and some retailers have already rolled out their deals.

Now, what NOT to buy?

Now is not the time to buy electronics. Retailers are saving their sale prices on laptops, TVs and tablets for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s