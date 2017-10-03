VIDEO: Remembering Tom Petty playing on St. Pete Don CeSar hotel roof

FILE - In this June 17, 2008 file photo, Tom Petty performs with The Heartbreakers at Madison Square Garden in New York. Petty has died at age 66. Spokeswoman Carla Sacks says Petty died Monday night, Oct. 2, 2017, at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after he suffered cardiac arrest. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers played many shows right here in our own backyard, but one show in particular is unforgettable.

The rooftop of the Don CeSar Hotel in St. Pete Beach became the rock ‘n’ roll star’s dance floor when he played there on April 21, 1985.

We are now remembering this incredible performance after Petty’s death on Monday at the age of 66.

The historic Pink Palace has been a home away from home to many over the decade.

It has enticed many figures including Al Capone, F. Scott Fitzgerald, and presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush and Franklin D. Roosevelt.

And it’s no stranger to rock ‘n’ roll legends like Mick Jagger, Justin Timberlake, Barry Gib and Mariah Carey.

Check out a tour of Gainesville through the eyes of Tom Petty in the “Southern Accents” documentary below.

