VIDEO: Koala stuck on drilling rig saved

ADELAIDE, Australia (WFLA) — A Koala in southern Australia found itself clinging to a drilling rig instead of a tree Tuesday morning.

According to NBC News, the creature was rescued after it climbed up the drilling rig at a construction site.

A driver apparently chased it off a busy road so it wouldn’t get hit.

Rescuers hoisted themselves up using another piece of heavy equipment to get to where the koala was sitting. They then covered it using a specially-designed bag and carried it down.

They placed the koala into a carrying case and loaded it into the back of a car to take it for a checkup. The koala is expected to be okay.

