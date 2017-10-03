USF offering $15 ticket deals for remaining home games

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The University of South Florida Bulls are offering $15 ticket deals for the remaining three home games of the season.

USF alumni can purchase $15 tickets to the game versus Cincinnati on Oct. 14 for Homecoming 2017.

All city and county employees can take advantage of the deal on Oct. 28 for “Celebrate Tampa Bay Day.”

USF will also be honoring veterans and active duty military on Oct. 28 versus Houston.

For the game against Tulsa on Nov. 16, youth football players can take advantage of the $15 ticket deal.