Univ. of Florida student shot during Las Vegas attack

By Published: Updated:
Kristin Babik was injured in the Las Vegas shooting attack. GoFundMe photo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A University of Florida student is among the injured in Sunday’s shooting attack in Las Vegas.

Laura Rosenbury, who is the dean of UF’s Levin College of Law, said in a statement that 3rd year law student Kristin Babik was wounded in the shooting. Babik suffered a collapsed lung and broken ribs.

“I have been in touch with Kristin, and she would like you all to know that she is in stable condition. Thankfully, the gunshot missed Kristin’s major organs and spine, but she suffered a collapsed lung and broken ribs,” said Rosenbury in the statement.

Babik is on bed rest. Her friends have created a GoFundMe account to help pay for her recovery.

“Kristin was at the Route 91 music festival last night. Flying in from Florida for the weekend she expected a fun time with good music and time spent with friends. Instead of that, she experienced the worst imaginable experience, she was hit by a bullet from a stranger she had never met or harmed. Kristin is currently in the hospital in stable condition, with very serious injuries and a lot of pain,” said Babik’s friends on the GoFundMe page.

As of Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m., $14,501 had been raised. The goal is $100,000.

Las Vegas concert shooting

LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING COVERAGE:

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s