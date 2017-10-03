Trump touring Hurricane Maria damage: Puerto Rico but you’ve thrown our budget a little out of whack

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) – President Donald Trump is touring the storm damage of San Juan and hearing the stories of residents still recovering from Hurricane Maria.

The president is visiting neighborhoods and has told one resident that the governor and the mayor are “doing a good job.”

Recently, San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz criticized the pace of the federal government’s response and drew Trump’s scorn. The president’s visit included meetings with her and other local officials.

As he left the airport, the president’s motorcade snaked through streets lined with downed tree limbs, mangled signs and drooping power lines. A beach was covered in debris.

Scattered groups of people gathered to watch the motorcade pass. One held a sign reading, “Climate change is real.” Another’s said: “You are a bad hombre.”

Trump is pledging to help Puerto Rico continue to recover from Hurricane Maria’s devastation. He is defending his administration’s handling of the disaster that knocked out power to the U.S. island’s 3.4 million people.

In an airport hangar in Puerto Rico, Trump also sought praise from local officials.

He repeated that they have to help with the recovery and scolded them for a longstanding budget crisis.

Trump said, “I hate to tell you, Puerto Rico but you’ve thrown our budget a little out of whack because we’ve spent a lot of money on Puerto Rico.” He was referring to Puerto $74 billion public debt load and a decade-old economic recession.

Trump’s visit comes after what critics have said was a slow response.

