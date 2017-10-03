Tampa doctors heading to Puerto Rico to help Hurricane Maria victims

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Doctors from both the University of South Florida and Tampa General will head to Puerto Rico this week to offer whatever relief they can for hurricane victims.

Devastation is all over Puerto Rico, regardless of where you look. It’s not just power or cell service that’s lacking, it’s health care and medical supplies to keep those who are sick, alive.

“People who haven’t had access start to get dehydrated or they develop some diarrhea. And people who have chronic diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, they run out of their meds because the pharmacy isn’t open or available,” said Dr. Asa Oxner.

The team of doctors will offer relief to both physicians and patients.

“It is the most rewarding thing you can do because you’re helping people who not only need you as a medical provider but they need you as a human,” said Dr. Oxner.

This isn’t Dr. Oxner’s first humanitarian trip. She spent a great deal of time in Africa during the Ebola outbreak.

“What always felt like the right thing to do was to go help people who didn’t have all the privileges we have here,” she said.

USF will also offer relief to Puerto Rico medical school students. They’ll have the chance to come and finish their semester in Tampa, something that’s critical for the healthcare system.

“When you have a disaster like this, if you stop training then down the road in one to two years you’ll have a shortage of health personnel if you don’t pick up,” said Dr. Oxner.

More than 200 students will come to Tampa to finish their semester. Some faculty from Puerto Rico will come to teach but several USF teachers are planning to take on extra students and extra classes.