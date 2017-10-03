Tampa Bay Rays announce changes to major league coaching staff

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays announced several changes to manager Kevin Cash’s coaching staff Tuesday afternoon.

Former third base coach Charlie Montoyo will assume the role of bench coach, replacing Tom Foley who will transition to a new position with the club.

Former Triple-A Durham Bulls pitching coach Kyle Snyder has been promoted to major league pitching coach, replacing Jim Hickey, who is leaving the organization.

Jamie Nelson will not return to his role as major league coach and a new role for him within the Rays organization is being explored.