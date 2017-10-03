Survivor of Rocky Point shooting says he would tell Las Vegas survivors one thing

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As Rafael Barrios reflects on his past, the 38-year-old is left with one predominant emotion – gratitude.

“I have so much to be grateful for,” Barrios smiled. “It wasn’t my time to go.”

Barrios is a survivor, and his story is both chilling and hopeful. The Tampa native was barely out of his teen years when he saw his life flash before his eyes.

With a unique maturity keenly focused on strategy, he would come face-to-face with a madman and live to tell his story. Little did he know, nearly 20 years later, he would turn on the television and witness another madman inflicting horror on unsuspecting, innocent people.

On Monday, the tragedy in Las Vegas made him think back to a pivotal moment in 1999 – a day that changed his life.

Barrios was a USF college student back in 1999. Smart, energetic and handsome, the Tampa Catholic graduate enjoyed a close-knit family circle and a large group of friends. That December, Barrios’ world seemed perfect.

The 20-year-old was working part-time at the former Radisson Bay-Harbor hotel at Rocky Point as a bellman.

On December 31st , he was enjoying the holiday.

He wasn’t supposed to go into work, but he did.

The college student wanted to pick up his paycheck before the holiday weekend. As he drove to the hotel on the Courtney Campbell Causeway, he had no way of knowing what was about to happen.

When he arrived, Barrios noticed something wasn’t quite right.

He felt it. The atmosphere felt odd and the surroundings looked frantic An athletic team staying at the hotel was running full speed out of the parking lot.

He found out later – they were running for their lives.

“I saw a girls’ volleyball team running all over the parking lot, running away from the hotel. I wasn’t quite sure what they were doing. At first, I didn’t think anything of it. They were a sports team, and they were there for a tournament,” he told News Channel 8. “I thought they were just messing around.”

As soon as he got out of his car, Barrios looked around for a moment.

Then, it happened.

A familiar face headed toward him – a fellow employee. But, something was off, a strange feeling came over the young bellman.

The co-worker approaching him got so close that Barrios could see the veins in the man’s arm as he raised a gun and pulled the trigger.

“It was something you see out of a movie. Like where you see a character in a movie and everything slows down and is moving in slow motion,” he recalled. “That’s exactly how it was, almost super natural.”

Those who would later watch the surveillance video were prepared to recoil within the next few seconds, but did not. That’s because the bullets never left the chamber. There were none there.

Barrios sprinted toward the hotel. He glanced back for just a second and saw the gunman reloading. It allowed the young college student precious seconds to hide in the lobby, where he had to step over bodies.

As he hid behind a wall, he thought for a moment about his car in the parking lot. It was still running. He wondered, could he get to it quickly enough? Where was the gunman?

Something held him back. He waited. This, too, was a moment of survival, carved out of instinct, and it happened in the blink of an eye.

“It was like that fast,” he snapped his fingers. “I said to myself, ‘you don’t know how many there are and where he’s at.’ And, sure enough before I said that to myself, he walks out and jumps in my car and takes off.”

When asked what secured his survival in a tactical sense, he told us that it boiled down to one crucial detail.

“I knew where all the exits were in the building,” he admitted. “I knew exactly the layout, I knew the hallways. I knew where to look and where to go. People need to do that these days in the workplace, or wherever they may be.”

The gunman had already killed four of Barrios’ co-workers.

Silvio Izquierdo-Leyva was a 36-year-old immigrant from Cuba who had worked as a housekeeper at the hotel for just a few months. After the gunman fled the property, investigators would later find Barrios’ car abandoned at a West Tampa bakery where Izquierdo-Leyva forced a woman out of her car at gunpoint. When she would not give up her vehicle, she became his fifth victim. He took off in her car, and a manhunt began. He would later be captured, arrested, prosecuted and sentenced to life in prison.

It is a day Barrios will never forget. However, he refuses to let it define him.

He admits that for a while, it did.

He spent months after the shooting terrified to go outside. He didn’t want to go anywhere. He spent too much time alone. He knew he was in a bad place. He would get angry when people would ask him about that fateful day and refused to talk about it. His friends and family saw what was happening.

They knew that the man who would one day become a Tampa firefighter needed rescuing. The more time he spent with family and friends talking about what happened, the better off he felt.

He says it took him about a year to get to a place of comfort and normalcy, where he felt safe.

“My heart goes out to the people in Las Vegas, and I am praying for them. I would encourage them to talk about what they went through. They need to have friends and family by their side, not to isolate themselves. That is the only way to really deal with something like this, to talk about it.”

Barrios has gone on to have a successful career as a Tampa firefighter. He is happily married to a wife he adores and is the father of two children. He feels his life was spared so that he could help others

His parents tear up as they talk about that day. His mother was at the pharmacy picking up medicine for his father who had just gotten home from having nasal surgery at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

“I was laying there in bed when someone called and said, ‘I’m so sorry to hear what happened.’ I was so confused, I didn’t know what she was talking about, what was going on? I was kind of out of it from the surgery,” said Rafael Barrios, Sr. “I turned on the TV, and I saw the helicopters flying over the hotel.”

Barrios notified his parents he was alright, but they were anxious to have their son in their arms. When he finally left the boundaries of the yellow crime scene tape, he walked right toward his parents, who began crying as their son approached.

“The detective came here the next day and told my wife and I, ‘whoever you’re praying to, whoever it is, keep doing it.’ ‘Cause they saw it in the camera when the guy had the gun on him, and it just didn’t go off.”

For Barrios, a life that would return to normal was not a swift process. He went through many stages of emotion, including depression and guilt.

“I had all the emotions. I know what the [shooting survivors] in California are going through. They will go through those emotions too. For them, it’s not over. Not by a long shot.”

For Barrios, his career choice is a passion, guided by his deep-rooted desire to rescue others from harm. He spent a decade working with Pasco County. On Monday, he’ll begin a new chapter in his life with Tampa Fire Rescue.

“It was so surreal that day. I know I wasn’t meant to die. God has more in store for me in the future,” he admitted.

Part of that future includes bringing a new life into the world, a little boy due in just three weeks, who will join his big brother, Julian.

