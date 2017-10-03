Strong heart, strong will: 10-year-old overcomes heart condition

By Published:

(WFLA) – To look at 10-year-old Addison Street, you would never know she had a heart condition.

It first appeared when she was only six-years-old.

“I started feeling a little pressure and I started feeling nauseous,” Addison said.

Her heart rate skyrocketed.

She was diagnosed with Superventricular Tachycardia, a fancy word for an abnormally fast heart beat.

News Channel 8’s Stacie Schaible has much more on Addison and her story in the video above.

To sign up for Stacie’s 2017 Tampa Bay Heart Walk team, click this link.

