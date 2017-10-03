St. Pete elementary school bookkeeper arrested for stealing coworker’s identity

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A bookkeeper at a St. Petersburg elementary school was arrested on Monday for stealing her coworker’s identity in April.

According to detectives, the investigation began on April 4, when the 79-year-old victim reported her personal information had been used in an attempt to open a Capital One credit card online.

Detectives discovered the unauthorized credit card account application was submitted from a computer at Nina Harris Elementary School.

Detectives identified the suspect as Michele Roe, 55, an assistant bookkeeper at the school.

Roe and the victims are coworkers and Roe obtained the victim’s identity by accessing school records.

Detectives arrested her on Monday.

She is charged with one count of fraudulent use of personal identification information.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims. If anyone has information on the investigation or is a victim, they are asked to call Detective Holden at the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office at 727-582-6200.