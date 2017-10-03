St. Pete elementary school bookkeeper arrested for stealing coworker’s identity

By Published:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A bookkeeper at a St. Petersburg elementary school was arrested on Monday for stealing her coworker’s identity in April.

According to detectives, the investigation began on April 4, when the 79-year-old victim reported her personal information had been used in an attempt to open a Capital One credit card online.

Detectives discovered the unauthorized credit card account application was submitted from a computer at Nina Harris Elementary School.

Detectives identified the suspect as Michele Roe, 55, an assistant bookkeeper at the school.

Roe and the victims are coworkers and Roe obtained the victim’s identity by accessing school records.

Detectives arrested her on Monday.

She is charged with one count of fraudulent use of personal identification information.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims. If anyone has information on the investigation or is a victim, they are asked to call Detective Holden at the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office at 727-582-6200.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s