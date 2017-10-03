Sarasota deputies investigate shooting in Nokomis

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Nokomis.

Deputies were called to 410 Kenwood Ave at 11:13 p.m. Monday after receiving reportsof a shooting.

At this time, the sheriff’s office will only confirm that multiple people were at the location when they arrived, that there was shooting, and that there is no threat to the public.

Deputies say the suspected shooter is “accounted for.”

Multiple calls to 911 were received around 11 p.m.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Division is handling the investigation and has responded to the scene.

News Channel 8 is working to learn if anyone was shot and the extent of their injuries.

We are expecting to learn more about this case today. We will bring you more details as they become available.