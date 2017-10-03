Sarasota deputies investigate shooting in Nokomis

By Published: Updated:

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Nokomis.

Deputies were called to 410 Kenwood Ave at 11:13 p.m. Monday after receiving reportsof a shooting.

At this time, the sheriff’s office will only confirm that multiple people were at the location when they arrived, that there was shooting, and that there is no threat to the public.

Deputies say the suspected shooter is “accounted for.”

Multiple calls to 911 were received around 11 p.m.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Division is handling the investigation and has responded to the scene.

News Channel 8 is working to learn if anyone was shot and the extent of their injuries.

We are expecting to learn more about this case today. We will bring you more details as they become available.

Follow Amanda Ciavarri on Facebook

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s