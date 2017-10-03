Polk Co. detectives arrest 12 in child porn investigation ‘Guardians of Innocence’

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk undercover detectives arrested 12 people during a recent child pornography investigation.

Polk County Sheriff’s Computer Crimes detectives served search warrants and made the arrests during the month of September in an undercover investigation called “Operation Guardians of Innocence.”

Authorities say the operation focused on ending the promotion, possession, and distribution of child pornography.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will release details about Operation Guardians of Innocence at 10 a.m. today.

