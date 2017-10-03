Marvel’s Inhumans is an American eight-episode live-action television series, based on the Royal Family of the Inhumans. It is produced by Marvel Television and distributed by ABC, and the first television series distributed by IMAX. The first two episodes of the series was shot with IMAX digital cameras and available in IMAX cinemas. It premiered September 29, 2017 on ABC.
