Manatee protesters want option to ‘take a knee’ available without parent’s permission

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – They’re protesting to be able to protest.

The controversy surrounding athletes taking a knee during the national anthem is being debated in Bradenton.

The Manatee County Schools “Code of Student Conduct” says students must stand for the pledge and the national anthem. But, there is a way to opt out.

Manatee County students joined activist groups on the sidewalk in front of school board headquarters on Tuesday.

They believe the school board should allow students, including athletes, to take a knee, like we’ve seen in the NFL, as a way to protest what they see as social injustice.

“We are here to protest that, because we think it’s against our student’s rights. We know it’s against our student’s rights and we want to take our rights back,” said Leah Tiberni.

A school board member said the entire “take a knee” protest is a non-issue in the district.

Mitchell Teitelbaum says athletes are in the locker room when the anthem is played, and so far, nobody has taken a knee this year.

“A student has choices. A student has protections as long as there is parental consent. By statute itself, a parent can opt out for the Pledge of Allegiance and ultimately, the national anthem as well,” said Teitelbaum.

Not good enough, says Bayshore High School student Mercury Clarke. She doesn’t want to have to ask her parents.

“Especially if your parents don’t agree with you, that can be potentially dangerous to the child, ya know? They might like, be abuse to them,” she said.

While the protesters attracted attention along Manatee Avenue, nearby, there was a counter protest with a woman holding a patriotic sign.

NFL players are grabbing headlines and now, the group advocating being able to take a knee hopes to make their own.

“I don’t think it’s right. I don’t think it’s right to force this behavior,” said Briana Lutzi.

Protesters plan to bring the subject up at the next school board meeting.