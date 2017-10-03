Makeshift memorial pops up near scene of deadly Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS (WFLA/NBC) – A Las Vegas intersection has become a makeshift memorial for the victims of the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

People are leaving balloons and flowers at the intersection of Reno Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard.

People held one another on Monday, still likely stunned, that something like this could happen.

They milled about Monday, staring in the direction of the venue that was the scene of the chaos, desperation and death less than 24 hours before.

