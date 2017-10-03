Law enforcement discuss security at Clearwater’s Jazz Holiday after Las Vegas shooting

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The shooting in Las Vegas during an outdoor concert has many in the Tampa Bay area worried about attending local festivals.

At least 59 people died and hundreds were injured Sunday night when a shooter opened fire at a country music festival.

The tragedy is on the mind of singer/songwriter Erica DiCeglie.

“My heart goes out to all of the people who have lost their loved ones and who are struggling to survive this dark time,” said DiCeglie.

She will be the first act on the main stage at the 38th annual Jazz Holiday at Coachman Park on October 19.

The event draws nearly 10,000 people and the park is an open space, like the one in Las Vegas.

“I’m really not nervous, of course, it’s unsettling,” said DiCeglie.

She said the show must go on. DiCeglie said she plans to take the stage with no fear.

“Especially important in these dark times for us to come together and say no, we’re not going to let this destroy us, we’re not going to let this break us down,” she said.

Suria Sayus has decided otherwise. She won’t be attending the concert this year.

“I don’t feel safe anymore, nope. I’m not going to any other concert or any other activity that have a lot of people,” said Sayus.

Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter said they’re doing what they can to ease the public’s fears.

“Well, the issue of having a concern of like a sniper event or some type of terrorist act or some type of mass casualty is something that’s been thought about before. And so we’re always continuing looking at these events as they occur and try to have some lessons learned that we can take away,” said Chief Slaughter.

There no motels or hotels near Coachman Park, mainly condos.

Chief Slaughter said they’re not only securing high ground but the traffic that will pass by the park during the festival.

He also said there will be an increased police presence and equipment on site to secure any type of threat.