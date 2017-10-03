WATCH: Las Vegas shooting survivor reunites with man who helped save his life

LAS VEGAS (WFLA) — As people all around the country continue to come to terms with the tragic mass shooting that happened in Las Vegas, stories of heroism and hope are emerging.

Tom McIntosh and James Lawson were strangers until the massacre Sunday night at a country music festival in Las Vegas that left at least 59 dead and 527 more injured.

The two men shared an emotional reunion Tuesday morning on NBC’s The Today Show, just two days after Lawson helped save McIntosh’s life.

McIntosh was shot in the leg while helping his wife and another woman over a wall during the shooting. He was bleeding out when Lawson, an army reservist, saw him and adjusted a tourniquet on his leg, then stayed with him when he went to the hospital.

McIntosh says he wouldn’t have survived if it weren’t for Lawson.

“By the time I got over the wall, my pants were soaked and my shoes were full of blood,” he said. “So no I wouldn’t have made it. I’m very thankful James was there to help me.”

Lawson came across McIntosh in the bed up a pickup truck and says he saw a makeshift tourniquet around his knee in the completely wrong spot.

“I just walked up there. He was actively bleeding so I I adjusted the belt, got it up where it should be, tightened it down, stopped the bleeding,” he said. “Then we hung out there for 10 or 15 minutes and then some savior in a pickup truck came and, ‘Do we need a ride?’ I said yes and we threw them all into the bed of the truck and we took off to the hospital.”

Lawson says he’s been in the Army Reserves for more than 10 years and has been through a lot of combat lifesaving training. He also got his EMT certification a while back but says he’s never done anything with it until Sunday.