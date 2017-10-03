Las Vegas shooter had devices on 12 guns for faster firing, had nearly 50 guns in 3 locations

LAS VEGAS (AP) – The Latest on the mass shooting in Las Vegas (all times local):

6:20 p.m.

Federal officials say the Las Vegas shooter had devices attached to 12 weapons that allow semiautomatic rifles to mimic fully automatic gunfire.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Special Agent in Charge Jill Schneider also told reporters Tuesday that Stephen Paddock had nearly 50 guns in three locations.

She said he had a combination of rifles, shotguns and pistols.

The gun attachment that mimics automatic gunfire is a little-known device called a “bump stock” that was not widely sold. The stocks have been around for less than a decade, and Schneider said officials determined they were legal.

___

5:04 p.m.

Florida residents who mourned the loss of loved ones following a mass shooting at a gay nightclub last year have held a vigil for the recent Las Vegas massacre.

About 200 people gathered for a vigil in downtown Orlando Tuesday evening. Organizers say they want to show solidarity with those affected Sunday evening when a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel onto a crowd of more than 22,000 at a country music festival. Authorities say 59 were killed, and more than 500 were wounded. The shooter, Stephen Paddock, killed himself.

On June 12, 2016, Omar Mateen killed 49 people and wounded 58 others at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. Mateen was killed during a standoff with police. It had been the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history until Sunday.

___

4:30 p.m.

A U.S. official says Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock had reported at least a dozen gambling transactions of $10,000 or more in the past several weeks.

The official also said Tuesday that Paddock had transferred $100,000 to the Philippines in the days before the attack that killed 59 people at a country music concert.

The official said Investigators are still attempting to trace that money.

The official, who was briefed by law enforcement, wasn’t authorized to publicly discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The person also said investigators are focusing more attention on what the girlfriend of Paddock may have known about the attack.

Federal investigators are expected to question Marilou Danley when she returns to the U.S. on Wednesday.