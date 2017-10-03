Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock wired $100,000 to Philippines

LAS VEGAS (CNN/NBC) — A law enforcement official confirmed that Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock wired $100,000 to the Philippines.

The money was sent to an account in his live-in girlfriend’s home country of the Philippines the week before the shooting, NBC reported. Officials said that Marilou Danley, 62, was in the Philippines on Sunday.

However, they don’t know who was the actual recipient. The FBI is working with authorities in the Philippines to determine additional details.

Also, the official reiterated there are still no ties that they’ve seen to international terrorism.

Danley, who had traveled to Hong Kong on Sept. 25, could fill in some of the blanks when she returns to the U.S. on Wednesday, NBC reported.

Danley was initially thought to be traveling with Paddock in Las Vegas. But police did not find her in the room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

Investigators believe Paddock and Danley started dating in spring 2017 and lived together in Mesquite, Nevada. They do not believe she was involved in the shooting “at this time,” law enforcement officials said on Monday.

Paddock opened fire on a crowd attending a country music festival on the Vegas Strip Sunday night, killing at least 59 people and injuring hundreds more.

