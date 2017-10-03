Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock wired $100,000 to Philippines

By Published: Updated:
This undated photo provided by Eric Paddock shows his brother, Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock. On Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, Stephen Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival killing dozens and wounding hundreds. (Courtesy of Eric Paddock via AP)

LAS VEGAS (CNN/NBC) — A law enforcement official confirmed that Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock wired $100,000 to the Philippines.

The money was sent to an account in his live-in girlfriend’s home country of the Philippines the week before the shooting, NBC reported. Officials said that Marilou Danley, 62, was in the Philippines on Sunday.

However, they don’t know who was the actual recipient. The FBI is working with authorities in the Philippines to determine additional details.

Also, the official reiterated there are still no ties that they’ve seen to international terrorism.

Danley, who had traveled to Hong Kong on Sept. 25, could fill in some of the blanks when she returns to the U.S. on Wednesday, NBC reported.

Danley was initially thought to be traveling with Paddock in Las Vegas. But police did not find her in the room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

Investigators believe Paddock and Danley started dating in spring 2017 and lived together in Mesquite, Nevada. They do not believe she was involved in the shooting “at this time,” law enforcement officials said on Monday.

Paddock opened fire on a crowd attending a country music festival on the Vegas Strip Sunday night, killing at least 59 people and injuring hundreds more.

LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING COVERAGE:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s