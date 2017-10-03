Jeter says no excuses as he tries to build a winner in Miami

MIAMI (AP) – Derek Jeter says he will help develop a winning culture with the Miami Marlins that will emphasize hard work, discipline and no excuses.

The former New York Yankees star says the turnaround won’t happen overnight. But he also says the new ownership group believes in the market and the fan base.

Jeter and new controlling owner Bruce Sherman spoke publicly for the first time Tuesday about their group’s $1.2 billion purchase of the Marlins. Their news conference came two days after the Marlins concluded their eighth consecutive losing season, the longest streak in the majors.

Jeter will lead baseball and business operations for a team that hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2003. He has about a 4 percent stake in the ownership group, which he said will celebrate the culture and diversity of South Florida.

Jeter says Miami has always made him feel welcome, and it’s time to return the favor.