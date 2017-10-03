Jeter says no excuses as he tries to build a winner in Miami

By Published:
Derek Jeter
Derek Jeter, right, stands outside of a suite after a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at Marlins Park in Miami. Major league owners unanimously approved the sale of the Marlins on Wednesday to an investment group led by Jeter and Bruce Sherman. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI (AP) – Derek Jeter says he will help develop a winning culture with the Miami Marlins that will emphasize hard work, discipline and no excuses.

The former New York Yankees star says the turnaround won’t happen overnight. But he also says the new ownership group believes in the market and the fan base.

Jeter and new controlling owner Bruce Sherman spoke publicly for the first time Tuesday about their group’s $1.2 billion purchase of the Marlins. Their news conference came two days after the Marlins concluded their eighth consecutive losing season, the longest streak in the majors.

Jeter will lead baseball and business operations for a team that hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2003. He has about a 4 percent stake in the ownership group, which he said will celebrate the culture and diversity of South Florida.

Jeter says Miami has always made him feel welcome, and it’s time to return the favor.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s