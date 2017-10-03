How to be a mermaid at Weeki Wachee Springs State Park

WEEKI WACHEE, Fla (WFLA) – It’s one of the oldest attractions in the Tampa Bay area and this month Weeki Wachee Springs State Park celebrates its 70th birthday.

The park is famously known around the world as the place where mermaids hang out and entertain guests throughout the day.

I got to put on a mermaid tail and swim with the mermaids next to fish, turtles and all kinds of other marine life.

It gave me a whole new respect for how talented you have to be to control your breathing, learn a couple of routines while dancing and entertaining people while you are underwater.

For more information click here.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-