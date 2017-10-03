Hidden Veggies

Flourless Chocolate Brownies

 

Ingredients:

  • ¾ cup natural peanut butter*
  • ¼ cup pure maple syrup
  • 1 cup shredded zucchini (don’t squeeze out water)
  • ¼ cup cocoa powder
  • 1 egg
  • ¾ tsp baking soda
  • ¼ cup mini chocolate chips, plus more for sprinkling
  • Splash vanilla extract
  • *Pinch of salt if using unsalted peanut butter

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350F. Grease an 8x8inch baking dish or loaf pan with cooking spray.
  2. Place all ingredients except chocolate chips in a large bowl. Stir until well combined. Fold in chocolate chips.
  3. Pour mixture into loaf pan and use a spatula to spread evenly in pan. Sprinkle top with a handful of chocolate chips, if desired. Bake for 30 minutes.
  4. Allow brownies to completely cool – Enjoy!!
  5. Store in an air-tight container in the refrigerator or freezer to enjoy later.

