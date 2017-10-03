Hidden Veggies

Flourless Chocolate Brownies
Ingredients:
- ¾ cup natural peanut butter*
- ¼ cup pure maple syrup
- 1 cup shredded zucchini (don’t squeeze out water)
- ¼ cup cocoa powder
- 1 egg
- ¾ tsp baking soda
- ¼ cup mini chocolate chips, plus more for sprinkling
- Splash vanilla extract
- *Pinch of salt if using unsalted peanut butter
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350F. Grease an 8x8inch baking dish or loaf pan with cooking spray.
- Place all ingredients except chocolate chips in a large bowl. Stir until well combined. Fold in chocolate chips.
- Pour mixture into loaf pan and use a spatula to spread evenly in pan. Sprinkle top with a handful of chocolate chips, if desired. Bake for 30 minutes.
- Allow brownies to completely cool – Enjoy!!
- Store in an air-tight container in the refrigerator or freezer to enjoy later.