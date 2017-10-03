FBI joins investigation to find missing Sarasota teen Jabez Spann

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed that it is helping in the search for Jabez Spann.

The Sarasota teen vanished without a trace on Labor Day. A spokeswoman said the FBI is assisting state and local law enforcement partners in this investigation.

A month later, Spann’s family, friends are still searching and spreading word of the 14-year-old’s disappearance as detectives try to figure out the exact circumstances that led to it.

Dozens of volunteers in Sarasota spent Sunday trying to piece together clues, searching through the woods near the 2800 block of Newton Boulevard in Sarasota.

Spann was last seen in the 1500 block of 23rd Street before Hurricane Irma hit the area. He has black hair and brown eyes.

A week ago, Spann’s grandmother, who he lives with, made a tearful plea to the public to help bring him home.

“Please, please bring him back home,” she said. “The house is so empty without him. He’s my baby. Please, I’m begging you.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Sarasota Police Department are offering a $6,000 reward for information leading to his recovery.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Jabez Spann, call 941-366-TIPS or 941-316-1201 or 911.

