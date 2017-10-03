Country star Jason Aldean cancels tour dates after shooting

(AP) — Country star Jason Aldean is cancelling three upcoming tour dates after a mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas out of respect for the victims and to take time to mourn.
The singer was onstage Sunday when a gunman shot at the Route 91 Harvest festival. Aldean said in a statement Tuesday that this weekend’s shows scheduled for Los Angeles, San Diego and Anaheim, California, would be cancelled and he would resume his tour on Oct. 12 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
“It has been an emotional time for everyone involved this week, so we plan to take some time to mourn the ones we have lost and be close with our family and friends,” he said. He also issued a rallying cry for Americans to come together.
LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING COVERAGE:
- PHOTOS: Victims of Las Vegas shooting attack
- Officer writes emotional post about working during Las Vegas concert shooting
- Las Vegas shooting survivor: I feel guilty for surviving
- Brother of Las Vegas gunman lives in Orlando, says he’s stunned
- St. Pete woman witnessed Las Vegas shooting from floor above gunman
- WATCH: Las Vegas shooting survivor reunites with man who helped save his life
- Tampa Bay area radio DJ returns home from country music festival in Las Vegas
- Pulse survivors gather to show support for victims of Las Vegas shooting tragedy
- Las Vegas shooting raises questions about automatic weapons
- Pulse survivor sends prayers to victims of Las Vegas concert shooting
- Travelers returning to TIA from Las Vegas describe scene, mood after shooting
- Lone wolf attacks keep St. Petersburg Police Chief up at night